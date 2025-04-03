Technology Key To Empowering Persons With Disabilities - Minister

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on Thursday emphasised that technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship are crucial in fostering the independence, integration, and dignity of persons with disabilities across all aspects of life.

Speaking at the session "Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship: Supporting Independent Living for Persons with Disabilities" during the Third Global Disability Summit 2025 in Berlin, Bani Mustafa highlighted Jordan's legislative progress in advancing disability rights, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She underscored the country's commitment to aligning legal frameworks with international agreements, citing the amendment to Article 6 of the Jordanian Constitution as a milestone in affirming disability rights. She also pointed to the Social Development Law of 2024 and related regulations that support social inclusion and accessibility.

The minister also noted that Jordan has made significant strides in assistive technology, integrating AI-driven solutions, smart devices, and assistive applications into education, healthcare, rehabilitation, and social services. "These advancements have improved accessibility and the overall quality of life for persons with disabilities," she added.

Bani Mustafa also outlined achievements in inclusive education, economic empowerment, and equitable healthcare access, emphasising that ensuring full independence for persons with disabilities requires a collaborative effort from governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organisations.

The minister also called for greater investment in assistive technology, making it more affordable and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among persons with disabilities, stressing the need to translate legal commitments into practical policies and initiatives that drive real change.

On the sidelines of the summit, Bani Mustafa met separately with French Minister for Autonomy and Disability Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq and German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze.

During the talks, Bani Mustafa reviewed the key achievements in empowering Jordan's people with disabilities, in terms of legislative frameworks and the system of services provided to this group.

The minister pointed to the importance of enhancing opportunities for cooperation and exchanging expertise in promoting the autonomy of people with disabilities by their integration and empowerment to achieve independence in daily life.

Bani Mustafa also highlighted the efforts made to implement Jordan's Social Protection Strategy, in partnership with several institutions and ministries, which work to implement the strategy's provisions.

“The strategy's four axes of empowerment, dignity, opportunity, and resilience aim to provide a protection system for target groups, including persons with disabilities,” she said.

The minister added that integration of persons with disabilities within the framework of the Shelter Alternatives Strategy aims to enable them to achieve the "highest possible" level of independence, productivity, and participation in society.