Tehran To Host Deblock 2025 International Blockchain Conference

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The deBlock 2025 International Blockchain Conference will take place in Tehran on 15-16 June 2025, gathering over three thousand participants to discuss the future of blockchain technology and its impact on the BRICS nations.

The event, supported by the Association of IT Companies of Iran, Allameh Tabataba'i University, and other government agencies, will feature Iranian ministers of Energy, Information and Communication Technology, heads of parliamentary committees, the Head of the BRICS Division of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and blockchain technology experts from around the world. TV BRICS will act as the international media partner for the conference.

Under the theme“The Future of BRICS through Blockchain,” participants will explore ways to overcome financial barriers, foster innovation, and expand the economic potential of Iran and other nations. The conference aims to connect experts and specialists in the cryptoasset field.

A competition for scientific papers will be held across four categories: economics and finance, legal regulation, business and practical application, and technology. Authors can submit papers on topics such as the prospects of economic development in the BRICS countries, the legal status of cryptoassets in the BRICS countries, the potential for using cryptoassets in trade between BRICS members, and various aspects of the blockchain industry.

Organisers anticipate that the conference will generate new solutions for digital trade and contribute to strengthening ties between Iran and BRICS states. Awards will be presented for groundbreaking ideas, innovative methodologies, and significant contributions to the blockchain industry.

Registration and submissions are now open via the official deBlock 2025 website. Articles must be written in English, and the submission deadline is 12 May 2025.