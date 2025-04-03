Mesirow Ranked Among Top Wealth Management Firms

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to Crain's, "Chicago's largest wealth management firms, which serve the region's most affluent clients, oversee hundreds of billions in local assets. Crain's newest list highlights 24 of these financial institutions, ranked by local assets under management, or AUM, as of Dec. 31. Combined, the 24 firms on this year's list oversee a staggering $763.8 billion in local assets and employ nearly 2,000 portfolio managers across the Chicago area."

This recognition from Crain's Chicago Business reflects Mesirow Wealth Management's strong and growing position among firms serving the region's most affluent clients. With over $12.4 billion in assets under management and advisement,2 the firm is ranked #9 out of 24 firms on the list-well above the median local AUM of $7.3 billion. The ranking places Mesirow among an elite group of wealth management firms operating in one of the nation's most competitive financial markets.

"As the highest-ranked independent, employee-owned firm on Crain's list, we're proud to be recognized alongside the industry's largest institutions," said Natalie Brown , Mesirow CEO . "This distinction reflects our longstanding commitment to putting clients first and delivering comprehensive, customized wealth plans across generations."

This recognition comes amid continued strategic expansion by Mesirow Wealth Management through organic growth, strategic acquisitions and expanding products and services. In 2023, Mesirow announced the acquisition of Front Barnett Associates, LLC , deepening Mesirow's wealth management offering to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and in September 2024, acquired Price Wealth Management , an RIA firm based in Stuart, Florida. The firm also recently expanded its estate and tax planning capabilities through key hires that align with its commitment to serving clients through a deeply personalized, relationship-driven model.

"Our approach is intentionally accessible," said Brian Price , CEO, Mesirow Wealth Management . "We're able to serve not just ultra-high-net-worth families, but also successful individuals and business owners who value comprehensive planning and thoughtful investment strategies."

"Mesirow Wealth Management is now one of the largest independent wealth management firms in the region, with 40 Wealth Advisors based in the Chicago area," continued Price . "That depth allows us to offer clients a highly personalized experience backed by sophisticated insights and local expertise."

Mesirow Wealth Management offers a differentiated approach that places equal emphasis on customized, comprehensive wealth plans that evolve along with clients' lives and expert investment selection in all markets, including access to traditional stock and bond opportunities as well as alternative investments.

The firm has more than $12.4 billion in assets under management / assets under advisement,2 and Mesirow overall has $306.2 billion in assets under supervision.3

In September 2024, Mesirow was named a Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm for the fourth consecutive year.4 The firm advanced to #41/100, reflecting its focus on continuing growth and outstanding client service.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow , follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark , our quarterly newsletter.

