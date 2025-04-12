Cyber Police Jammu Refunds Rs 63 Lakhs To Victims

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Cyber Police Station Jammu has achieved a significant milestone in its efforts to combat cybercrime, successfully saving online financial fraud amounting to Rs 63,20,883 in the first quarter of 2025.
Out of this amount, Rs 28,77,296 has been refunded to victims, with the remaining amount under process with banks, a police spokesman said in a statement.
“The Cyber Police Station Jammu has been working tirelessly to protect citizens from falling prey to cybercrimes. The station has registered several First Information Reports in bank fraud and social media cases. Efforts are also underway to block calling numbers and mobile phone sets used in fraudulent activities,” the statement added.
To combat cyber stalking and scams, the station has intensified awareness campaigns, advising citizens to be cautious when sharing personal information online and avoiding sharing sensitive details with unknown individuals or organizations, it reads.
“Citizens are warned to be cautious of ongoing scams, including fake online job offers, crypto currency investment schemes, and phishing attempts via email and SMS. Recently, there has been a surge in cases where scammers are posing as representatives from prominent companies, offering lucrative job opportunities or investment/trading schemes. Citizens are advised to verify the authenticity of such offers before providing any personal or financial information,” the statement added.
Read Also
Video: Cyber Police Kashmir Busts Major Mule Account Network In Valley Fraud Crackdown
Elderly Woman Loses Rs 20 Crore To 'Digital Arrest' Fraud; 3 Held
To report cybercrime incidents, citizens can call the helpline number 1930.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12042025000215011059ID1109420736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment