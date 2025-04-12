Cyber Police Jammu Refunds Rs 63 Lakhs To Victims

Out of this amount, Rs 28,77,296 has been refunded to victims, with the remaining amount under process with banks, a police spokesman said in a statement.

“The Cyber Police Station Jammu has been working tirelessly to protect citizens from falling prey to cybercrimes. The station has registered several First Information Reports in bank fraud and social media cases. Efforts are also underway to block calling numbers and mobile phone sets used in fraudulent activities,” the statement added.

To combat cyber stalking and scams, the station has intensified awareness campaigns, advising citizens to be cautious when sharing personal information online and avoiding sharing sensitive details with unknown individuals or organizations, it reads.

“Citizens are warned to be cautious of ongoing scams, including fake online job offers, crypto currency investment schemes, and phishing attempts via email and SMS. Recently, there has been a surge in cases where scammers are posing as representatives from prominent companies, offering lucrative job opportunities or investment/trading schemes. Citizens are advised to verify the authenticity of such offers before providing any personal or financial information,” the statement added.

To report cybercrime incidents, citizens can call the helpline number 1930.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now