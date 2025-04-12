Azizi Developments' Beach Oasis Reaches 80% Construction Milestone

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that the construction of Beach Oasis-its vibrant mixed-use community in the dynamic, rapidly growing Dubai Studio City-is now 80% complete. The project is scheduled for handover in Q3 2025.

The structural build, blockwork, and internal plastering are now finished, while the MEP, HVAC, and tiling works stand at 78%, 87%, and 82%, respectively, with overall finishes being 66% complete. The site currently employs 1,442 personnel.

Comprising 476 studios, 200 one-bedroom, and 36 two-bedroom residences spread across two buildings, Beach Oasis is a modern low-rise residential community that features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool - the highlight of the project's central courtyard - fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children's play areas, and a central square with a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said:“We are thrilled to witness the continued progress of Beach Oasis, a community that stands as a testament to our vision for creating exceptional, world-class residential spaces. Nestled in a prime location and outfitted with thoughtfully designed amenities, Beach Oasis reflects our commitment to quality and craftsmanship, enhancing lifestyles and setting new benchmarks in modern urban living.”

Situated on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, and Miracle Garden, among many others.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, City of Arabia, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.