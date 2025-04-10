Coalition Of Willing And Ramstein Meeting: DM Umerov Outlines Main Discussion Topics

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Defense Minister Rustem Umerov spoke about the main topics to be discussed during a meeting in Brussels with representatives of partner countries within the Coalition of the Willing and in the Ramstein format.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov posted this on Facebook .

“This continues our dialogue with partners following the Paris leaders' summit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the recent meeting of the chiefs of staff of Ukraine, France, and the United Kingdom in Kyiv. The Coalition of the Willing is a new format for long-term support of Ukraine and European security, bringing together countries ready to work together for sustainable and lasting peace. It's also a strategic step toward modernizing Europe's security architecture, providing an adequate response to the persistent threat from Russia,” Umerov said.

According to him, tomorrow he is also scheduled to participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format, which remains a“critical platform” for supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“One of the key topics will be strengthening our air defense. Ukraine needs a sufficient number of modern systems like Patriot. A political decision is needed to supply these systems to protect our cities, towns, and the lives of our people - especially from the threat of Russian ballistic weapons. Our partners have such available systems,” Umerov added.

French and British Chiefs of Staff meet Zelensky, DM, and CinC Syrskyi in Kyiv

He noted that another important issue is industrial cooperation and the opening of joint defense production facilities, which will allow Ukraine to strengthen its own production base and ensure constant support for the front.

“Ukraine is ready for peace - one that is just and backed by strength. We continue working with international partners to enhance our defense capabilities and provide our soldiers with everything they need to win,” the Defense Minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the main task of the“Coalition of the Willing” to support Ukraine, which brought together defense ministers from 30 countries at NATO headquarters today, is to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine and focus on the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield - in the air, at sea and on land.

Photo: Umerov/Facebook