MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment issues market commentary from Li Xing Financial Markets Strategist Consultant to Exness.

Crude oil futures were relatively stable ahead of the U.S. trade policy announcement as market participants remained cautious, awaiting clarity on how tariffs may affect crude demand. Thinner trading volumes, due to the uncertainty around the risks for global demand, could lead to choppy trading.

An aggressive tariff policy could dampen economic growth and suppress crude consumption, potentially weighing on prices. Conversely, a more moderate approach could prevent a sharp decline and offer stability to oil prices.

The outlook is further complicated by the U.S. administration's focus on secondary tariffs targeting Russian oil and the intensification of sanctions on Iran. The potential for geopolitical tensions to disrupt supply adds an element of risk.

Conversely, rising U.S. crude inventories could affect sentiment. While oversupply concerns could weigh on prices, supply disruptions due to sanctions may cushion its downside risks. The market could also react to additional inventory data from the EIA later today.

Meanwhile, sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector have exacerbated supply concerns, with exports significantly reduced. These measures could tighten global supply, providing some support to crude prices.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.