Mwani Qatar Receives 726 Vessels In Q1 Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Mwani Qatar announced handling a total of 336,889 containers in the first quarter of 2025, with 45 percent being transit containers through Hamad Port. The number of ships received during the same period reached 726 vessels.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Mwani Qatar indicated record growth rates during the first quarter of 2025 in handling construction materials, vehicles, equipment, livestock, and ship numbers compared to the same period last year, increasing 988 percent, 60 percent, 12 percent, and 4 percent respectively.

According to the post, Qatar ports received approximately 336,889 standard containers in Q1 2025, while total general and bulk cargo reached 322,206 tons. The total number of vehicles and equipment handled was 30,811 units.

Additionally, the ports received 230,625 heads of livestock, with total construction materials amounting to 159,718 tons.