Kuwait Welcomes Signing Of Khujand Declaration


2025-04-02 05:04:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait's welcomed the Khujand Declaration on enhancing friendship between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as the treaty to define the point of contact at the international borders among the three countries, signed on Monday.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Kuwait lauded this positive step that reflected cooperation and extended congratulations to the three countries for solving the matter diplomatically. (end)
