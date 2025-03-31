403
Asia-Pacific News In Brief (April 1, 2025)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Ampersand Advisory Expands Creative Team
KUALA LUMPUR - Ampersand Advisor, a consultagency known for its innovative approach that seamlessly integrates creative, media, PR and data, announced the strengthening of its creative department with several noteworthy hires, as well as a key promotion. Claudia Low as joined as creative director and Jeff Ng joins as head of art. Ralve Khor on the other hand joins as group head.
Strategic Asia Marketing Alliance Expands Into Thailand
BANGKOK - The Strategic Asia Marketing Alliance (SAMA), an alliance of reputable creative agencies throughout SEA which was formed in September 2024 to champion strategic hyperlocal marketing, officially launched its Thailand chapter at SCB Next Tech, Siam Paragon, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of APAC's creative industry. As brands compete for attention in an increasingly digital world, hyperlocal marketing has emerged as a game-changer-allowing businesses to connect with consumers on a deeply personalised and community-driven level. Following successful expansions in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, the Thailand launch underscores SAMA's commitment to hyperlocalisation - a strategy brands increasingly rely on to forge authentic connections in one of the world's most diverse regions. Approximately 50 marketing and branding agencies from across the region came together as part of the alliance. The expansion comes amid a rapidly growing digital advertising landscape, with the APAC digital advertising market expected to reach approximately $392.8 billion by 2030.
VoxEureka And Vertixal Make Senior Appointments
KUALA LUMPUR - VoxEureka, an integrated communications consultancy, and its sister digital agency, Vertixal, have made several senior appointments to further elevate its communications, creative, and digital capabilities. Suleka Suppiah and Foo Mei Ling have joined VoxEureka as account directors and will work alongside deputy managing director Crystalbelle Lau to expand its consumer practice. Vertixal has also promoted Ona Koo to art director for her creative prowess and penchant for leadership since joining as senior graphic designer in 2021.
