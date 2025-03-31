Gulf Air Starts Direct Flights To London Gatwick

Dhaka : Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated the launch of its inaugural direct flight from Bahrain International Airport to London Gatwick Airport, marking a strategic expansion of its route network.

With this new service, Gulf Air adds Gatwick as a second London destination, complementing its longstanding operations at Heathrow Airport, which began in 1970. The addition of Gatwick will strengthen Gulf Air's presence in the United Kingdom by offering access to two major international gateways in the British capital.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were welcomed at Bahrain International Airport with activities to highlight Gulf Air's commitment to strengthening Bahrain's connectivity with global destinations.

Upon arrival at London Gatwick, passengers were welcomed by Gulf Air representatives, including Hanadi Al Aali, Chief Customer Experience Officer. They were joined by Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer at London Gatwick Airport.

The new route reflects Gulf Air's strategic approach to improving travel services and expanding its destination network to meet the diverse needs of its customers.