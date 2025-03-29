403
British Cities Witness Open Iftar Meals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 29 (KUNA) -- Throughout March, the Ramadan Tent Project has been hosting Open Iftar events around the UK to bring meals to a greater audience and foster community.
They have gone big for their final event, with an enormous Open Iftar event in Trafalgar Square today Saturday to mark the last weekend of Ramadan.
The event was open to visitors from all faiths, and included "engaging speakers, bridge-building, food, community cohesion, spiritual reflection, prayers, and great conversations."
Throughout Ramadan, the Ramadan Tent Project has been hosting all manners of special Open Iftar events in 12 cities throughout the UK, with the estimated number of attendees is one million.
These meals have been hosted at iconic landmarks, cultural institutions, and historic venues. Events have taken place at the likes of the Windsor Castle, Guildhall Great Hall, Shakespeareآ's Globe, the Victoria and Albert museum, Shepherds Bush Market, and beyond.
Community iftar or open iftar events are gaining popularity as well around the country where people of diverse communities and all faiths join Muslims in breaking their fasts and share a meal.
The Ramadan Tent Project is an award-winning charity that brings communities together and spreads the spirit of Ramadan through various initiatives.(end)
nbs
