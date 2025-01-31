Patient First Coalition To Begin Massive Grassroots Effort To Secure Senate Support For RFK Nomination

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "These two Senate committee nomination hearings were exhaustive, at times combative, but ultimately illuminating," said PFC senior advisor Shannon Burns . "HHS Secretary-designee Kennedy reiterated his commitment to vaccines and the childhood schedule, ensured that abortion policy will be determined by President Trump, and specifically promised to review all aspects within his department to improve public by urgently seeking to reduce obesity and end the chronic epidemic. Every Senator said they agree that they want to improve public health. Now, we will see if they will back up those words with their votes."

PFC publicly launched this week as the largest outside group to support Kennedy's nomination and help build public support for his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda for the next four years. PFC's leadership team currently has 16 members made up of renowned subject area experts, from all aspects of health and wellness. Additionally, 15 Lead Ambassadors will work directly with over 200 subject area ambassadors. PFC is a "Big Tent" coalition and currently has over two dozen supporting organizations representing several million members.

"Our grassroots phase will include television, radio and podcast interviews with our advisory board members, as well as guest columns in newspapers across the country," said Burns. "We will enable thousands of calls and emails into Senate offices from millions of Americans who support this agenda. We want to organize them, mobilize them, and make sure their voices are heard before the Senate votes."

All uncommitted Republican Senators will be targeted in this grassroots effort, with special focus paid to Louisiana, Maine, Alaska, Kentucky, and North Carolina initially.

The Patient First Coalition is a collective group of organizations committed to advancing the Make America Health Again agenda. PFC is made up of hundreds of the nation's leading health and wellness subject area experts, working through more than 25 committees. Providing a collective voice and programming, including targeted Community Days events, and the upcoming Make America Great Again Conference.

Learn more about our effort here: PatientFirstCoalition .

