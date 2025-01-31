Abu Dhabi Convention And Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) To Host The 13Th 'Meetings Arabia & Luxury Travel Congress (MALT)' In February 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 31 January 2025 – The Meetings Arabia & Luxury (MALT) is set to return to Abu Dhabi for its 13th annual from 19-20 February 2025 , following a resounding success in the city last year. This is the second consecutive year ADCEB will be the host sponsor of this prestigious event organized by QnA International. As host sponsor, ADCEB will showcase the exceptional capabilities of the emirate's state-of-the-art infrastructure and unmatched accessibility. Abu Dhabi & Bureau (ADCEB) , part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) continues to highlight the emirates' value as a destination that combines excellence in terms of facilities with a progressive outlook on business, economy, innovation, and sustainability.

Building on the momentum of the 2024 edition, which welcomed over 250 delegates and facilitated 1,800+ one-to-one meetings, this year's MALT Congress promises a vibrant B2B marketplace that unites leading MICE and luxury travel professionals. Attendees will explore emerging industry trends, forge strategic connections, and unlock collaborative opportunities, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's standing as a premier destination for transformative events.

Mubarak Al Shamsi,, commented,“We are pleased to welcome the annual MALT Congress back to Abu Dhabi, providing delegates with an engaging platform for collaboration in our ever-evolving industry. At ADCEB, we remain committed to creating a supportive ecosystem for our industry partners, working together to attract travelers to our region. This event also offers an opportunity to showcase the cultural depth of our emirate while reinforcing Abu Dhabi's standing as a global leader in crafting world-class events and experiences.”





The return of the MALT Congress to Abu Dhabi cements the emirate's position as a leading Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination, combining world-class infrastructure, exceptional accessibility, and diverse leisure offerings. Supported by a dedication to hospitality and hosting excellence, Abu Dhabi provides a compelling backdrop for events like MALT, ensuring every delegate experiences a welcoming and memorable stay.

ADCEB plays a pivotal role in this transformation, offering extensive support to event organizers throughout the event cycle; through initiatives ., such as ADCEB's incentive program, Advantage Abu Dhabi, bid advisory services, attendance-building strategies, and strategic partnerships with global MICE associations like the Society of Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and United Networks of International Corporate Events Organizers (UNICEO). , ADCEB actively fosters Abu Dhabi's standing as a preferred destination for large-scale events.

ADCEB's collaboration with the MALT Congress aligns with Abu Dhabi's, aimed at harnessing the MICE sector to unlock economic opportunities, amplify the emirate's distinctive culture, and enhance its global value proposition. ADCEB also emphasizes sustainability through initiatives such as the, which empowers hotels to monitor their carbon emissions, and accessibility guidelines ensuring inclusive experiences for all attendees.

Guided by the UAE's, ADCEB exemplifies leadership in sustainable practices across tourism and event management. Tools like thefurther elevate the visitor experience, offering value and convenience across over 40 attractions for delegates extending their stay.

Ranked as the safest city in the world by Numbeo* for eight consecutive years, Abu Dhabi is within a six-hour flight of two-thirds of the global population. Its top ranking for safety from Numbeo takes into account several factors that make living in a city attractive apart from safety, such as stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi's infrastructure includes world-class hotels, cutting-edge conference facilities, renowned landmarks like, and leading theme parks such as

Additionally, Abu Dhabi remains at the forefront of innovation with accessibility guidelines, sustainability efforts, and cutting-edge technology to enhance the MICE experience. Over 90 local hotels have earned sustainability certifications, while initiatives like the Abu Dhabi Pass and tailored services for specific markets ensure a seamless and rewarding experience for all delegates. They also tailor services to meet particular needs, such as collaborating with platforms like WeChat Pay and Alipay to cater to Chinese MICE delegates.

said,“The 13th Annual MALT Congress is more than just an event; it's a platform where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are forged, and the future of MICE and luxury travel is shaped. Returning to Abu Dhabi, a city that exemplifies hospitality and global excellence, we are focused on creating an environment that fosters meaningful collaboration and shared success. Our mission is to empower the travel ecosystem with actionable insights and opportunities, ensuring everyone leaves inspired and equipped to drive progress in their own arenas.”

As a vibrant and diverse hub for global events, Abu Dhabi invites delegates to immerse themselves in a destination where innovation, sustainability, and cultural richness converge to create extraordinary experiences.

Discover more at

About QnA International

QnA International LLC is a global leader in B2B event organization, driving innovation in knowledge-sharing and business events for over a decade. Its diverse portfolio includes conferences, summits, and training programs across sectors such as trade finance, travel and tourism, technology, supply chain, destination weddings, and human resources. Based in Dubai, UAE, QnA International delivers world-class events in key global markets, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia, aligning with the evolving demands of the global economy.

Visit

For further information please contact – ...