Karan Tacker To Step Into Paranormal Investigator Gaurav Tiwari's Shoes In ‘Bhay’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Karan Tacker has been roped in as the lead in MX Player's forthcoming show "Bhay". He will be seen essaying the role of Gaurav Tiwari in the supernatural saga.

"Bhay" will be based on the life of Indian paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari. A real-life paranormal investigator, he dedicated his life to uncovering the mysteries of the unseen. Gaurav Tiwari was found dead of asphyxiation at his Dwarka home on 7th July 2016. While his death has been ruled out as suicide, a lot of people continue to disagree with the conclusion.

Shedding light on his role as Gaurav Tiwari, Karan Tacker revealed, "I'm thrilled about stepping into the shoes of Gaurav Tiwari; it has been one of the most immersive and joyful experiences of my career. His life was a fascinating blend of science and spirituality, belief and skepticism and his thought of“knowledge cancels fear” is what drew me to do this show Bhay is an exploration of the unknown and a tribute to a man who dedicated himself to unveiling the mysteries that lie beyond our understanding and helping out so people form the beyond Bringing this story to life has been both exciting and humbling, and I can't wait for audiences to embark on this chilling journey with us."

"Bhay" enjoys a stellar cast, including Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood, and Saloni Batra, among others.

Shifting our focus, Karan Tacker recently attended one of Coldplay's shows in Mumbai. Not just that, he also dropped a series of pictures from the evening on his official IG. While in one of the pictures he can be seen making a heart sign with his fingers, in the other, we can see him capturing the mesmerizing lighting.

The actor further shared a stunning video of the band's performance during the concert.“Still reeling from the Coldplay concert...Swipe to feel the vibe!", Karan Tacker wrote in the caption.