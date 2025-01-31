ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Eye League Double Against Mohammedan SC To Solidify Grip At Top Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Mariners will look to complete a league double over Mohammedan SC, having bagged a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture on October 5, 2024. If they manage to do so, it will mark the sixth team they have registered a league double over in their first attempt in the ISL.

The Mariners have won 12 games and drawn four times in their 18 league encounters so far, becoming the first team this season to touch the 40-point mark. They have won thrice in their last five games, drawing twice, and are comfortably placed seven points ahead of the second-positioned FC Goa (33), who have played a game fewer than the Kolkata-based team.

Contrastingly, Mohammedan SC have endured absolutely opposite fortunes in their debut run in the competition. They have accumulated 11 points in 17 matches, on the back of two victories and five draws. However, their five games heading into this encounter have seen them draw thrice and win once, showing that they are finding their feet gradually as the campaign progresses.

One of the key struggles for Mohammedan SC has been that they are yet to win a home game in the current ISL season after eight attempts (D3 L5). Only Hyderabad FC (P11 D2 L9 in 2023-24) have gone longer without a home victory in a single ISL campaign. However, both of their victories in this campaign have come on the road, i.e. against Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have scored one goal or fewer in each of their last four ISL matches. The last time they endured a longer run of scoring fewer than two goals was a stretch of six matches between November-December 2022. Overall, they have been the fourth-highest scoring team in the competition this season, netting 32 times, with Jamie Maclaren top-scoring courtesy of six strikes. Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, and Jason Cummings have each chipped in with four goals each.

The Mariners have kept an impressive 10 clean sheets in their 18 games this season. They have conceded the fewest goals (14) amongst all teams, and have registered the highest goal difference (18) in the season so far too. Bose (34) has made the third-most interceptions in the league, whereas Lalengmawia Ralte (36) has recorded the second-most successful tackles.

Mohammedan SC have spent 57.5 per cent of their total minutes played this season with the score level, the highest such percentage in the league. In contrast, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (41.4%) have been one of the three teams to lead for over 40 per cent of their matches, alongside FC Goa (48%) and NorthEast United FC (42.6%).

Mohammedan SC have given away seven goals from corners this season, the most by any side. Meanwhile, no team has scored more goals from corners than Mohun Bagan Super Giant (9). Mohammedan SC will have to be alert at all times to not permit the Mariners to make promising chances from set-pieces.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won the only game played between these two sides in the ISL.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina asserted that his team is approaching the match against Mohammedan SC with utmost sincerity.

“It's not easy to face any team in the ISL. It's very clear to me that every match is tough regardless of the situation,” he said.

Mohammedan SC assistant coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo touched upon the magnitude of the match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

“We know the importance of this game. It's a challenge for the players, but we are focused, working, and I am very positive about tomorrow's game,” he said.