Conducive Environment For Development In J&K After Article 370 Abrogation: President Murmu

1/31/2025 8:19:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said there is a conducive environment for development in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing both Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber, Murmu noted that the Lok Sabha and assembly elections were conducted in a peaceful manner in Jammu and Kashmir and the people deserve commendation for this achievement.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, there is a conducive environment for development in Jammu & Kashmir,” she said.

The President said the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed, connecting the nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through railway line.

“Under this ambitious project, the Chenab Bridge has been constructed, which is the highest railway bridge in the world,” she said.

Murmu said India's first rail cable-stayed bridge, the Anji Bridge, has been completed and the work on the Shinkun La tunnel was also progressing successfully.

“Upon completion in the near future, it will be the world's highest tunnel, ensuring year-round connectivity between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh,” she said.

In 2019, the government scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was carved out with a state legislature and elections were held there in 2024 after five years of President's Rule.

