Conducive Environment For Development In J&K After Article 370 Abrogation: President Murmu
Date
1/31/2025 8:19:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said there is a conducive environment for development in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.
Addressing both Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber, Murmu noted that the Lok Sabha and assembly elections were conducted in a peaceful manner in Jammu and Kashmir and the people deserve commendation for this achievement.
ADVERTISEMENT
“After the abrogation of Article 370, there is a conducive environment for development in Jammu & Kashmir,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The President said the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project has been completed, connecting the nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through railway line.
“Under this ambitious project, the Chenab Bridge has been constructed, which is the highest railway bridge in the world,” she said.
Read Also
Budget Session: President Murmu Highlights Inclusive Growth, Welfare Initiatives
Simultaneous Polls, Waqf Amendment Critical Issues: President Murmu
Murmu said India's first rail cable-stayed bridge, the Anji Bridge, has been completed and the work on the Shinkun La tunnel was also progressing successfully.
“Upon completion in the near future, it will be the world's highest tunnel, ensuring year-round connectivity between Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh,” she said.
In 2019, the government scrapped Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir was carved out with a state legislature and elections were held there in 2024 after five years of President's Rule.
xxx
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN31012025000215011059ID1109153044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.