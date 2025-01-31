AAM To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On February 14

DETROIT, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Holdings, (AAM), (NYSE: AXL ) will hold a call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 14, 2025. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the opens on the same day and will be available at .

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States

(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 0198702.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit aam. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until February 21, 2025. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States

(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 2688905. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM:

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit, with nearly 80 facilities in 16 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow.

For more information: