Kuwait Health Min.: Quantum Leaps In Gastroenterology Thanks To Nat'l Medics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Friday Kuwait has made quantum leaps in gastroenterology thanks to the sincere efforts of national medics and fruitful cooperation with world institutions.

The minister made the remark while addressing the Third Gastroenterology Association Conference, held under his patronage from January 31-February 1.

He cited Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital's Haya Al Habeeb Gastro Enterology Center, which conducted over 30 scientific researches over the past five years and Al-Amiri Hospital's Thunayan Al-Ghanim Gastroenterology Center, which was recognized by the International Bowel Ultrasound (IBUS) as the Middle East's first training center, as substantial medical achievements in this regard.

The minister also pointed out Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital's Kidney Transplant Unit, which conducted over 123 kidney transplant surgeries over recent years.

On the conference, he considered it a platform for a galaxy of local and world medical scholars and experts in gastroenterology since it is of paramount significance thanks to its rich and various scientific program aiming at developing doctors' skills.

For her part, chairwoman of the organizing committee, Dr. Hiba Al-Farhan said the three-day conference reflects the significance of promoting and unifying medical efforts in the field of gastroenterology.

She added that the gathering features innovative workshops aiming at boosting the efficiency of doctors and enhancing their scientific and practical skills. (end)

