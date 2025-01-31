Bumrah, Mandhana Set To Be Honoured As BCCI’S Best International Cricketers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and elegant batter Smriti Mandhana are set to be conferred with the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer in the men's and women's categories, respectively for their performances in 2023–24, on Saturday.

Bumrah, who was also named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, has been a pivotal force in India's success across all formats. His ability to produce match-winning spells under pressure saw him play a crucial role in India's home Test series victories against England and Bangladesh and led to him becoming the first Indian pacer to win the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award.

Bumrah's masterclass in skill, precision, and relentless consistency was widely lauded in 2024. His performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where he scalped 32 wickets, further cemented his place as India's premier fast bowler.

Additionally, he was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup triumph, delivering key spells in high-pressure moments to help India lift the title. He edged out tough competition from Travis Head, Joe Root, and Harry Brook to claim the Sir Garfield Sobers Award. Bumrah has now joined an elite list of Indian cricketers to receive this honour, following in the footsteps of Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016), and Virat Kohli (2017, 2018).

Smriti Mandhana, who was crowned the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, had an equally dominant run in 2024. She amassed 743 runs in the calendar year, registering four ODI centuries-a record in the women's game. The 28-year-old's aggressive yet elegant batting saw her strike over a hundred boundaries, with 95 fours and six sixes. Her ODI runs came at an impressive average of 57.86 and a strike rate of 95.15, making her one of the most consistent performers in international cricket.

The Polly Umrigar Award, named after the legendary Indian cricketer, is a prestigious honour given to the country's best international performers.