Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli Felicitated By DDCA For Playing 100 Test Matches For India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli was felicitated by the Delhi & District Association (DDCA) for his achievement of playing 100 Test matches, the feat that the former accomplished in 2022.

Kohli's felicitation took place after the end of day two's play of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group D match between Railways and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley on Friday. Kohli, the right-handed batter, achieved the milestone of playing 100 Test matches against Sri Lanka at the PCA Stadium in Mohali in March 2022.

IANS understands that the felicitation from DDCA happened just after day two's play ended as it was felt within the governing body that the timing was right for it to happen, especially considering Kohli was playing a Ranji Trophy match after more than 12 years.

Kohli, 36, was presented with a shawl and a silver memento by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley, who turned a year older on Friday. Other members in the felicitation panel included apex council members, directors and Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli's childhood coach.

Kohli is amongst the only three players from Delhi to have played 100 or more Tests for India. The other two players to have achieved the milestone from Delhi include right-arm fast bowler Ishant Sharma (105 Tests) and right-handed opening batter Virender Sehwag (104 Tests).

Currently, Kohli is featuring in his first Ranji Trophy game after more than 12 years, having last played in India's prestigious domestic First-Class competition back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Adding to the hype to the occasion were scores of die-hard fans thronging the stadium to see him in action. But Kohli didn't live up to their hope as he was dismissed for just six runs when Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan sent his off-stump on a cartwheel ride.

Coming to the match, Delhi fought back after Kohli's fall to end day two's play at 334/7 in 96 overs and lead Railways by 93 runs. Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni scored 99 and fell one run agonisingly short of a century, while all-rounder Sumit Mathur remained unbeaten on 78.