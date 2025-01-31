President Of Rwanda Meets Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kigali: President of the Republic of Rwanda HE Paul Kagame met with of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi in Kigali on Friday.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them as well as ways to reduce tensions in the Great Lakes region.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.