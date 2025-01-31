Shmyhal On Military Aid From Croatia: This Weaponry Will Soon Strengthen Ukrainian Army On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 30, the Croatian approved a new security assistance package for Ukraine. This weaponry will soon bolster the Ukrainian on the battlefield.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this during a government meeting on Friday, according to Ukrinform.

"Croatia is one of our key allies in Europe, providing active support across various sectors, particularly in military aid. Yesterday, the Croatian government approved another military and technical assistance package. Soon, this weaponry will reinforce our on the battlefield. We are grateful to the Croatian government and people for their continued support," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that during his visit to Zagreb, discussions with his Croatian counterpart focused on expanding energy cooperation, humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine, and strengthening sanctions against Russia.

"We will enhance cooperation in the gas sector. We have proposed that Croatia utilize our underground gas storage facilities to store the natural gas they receive through the LNG terminal on the island of Krk," he said.

Shmyhal also noted that 67 Croatian mine-clearing vehicles had already been delivered to Ukraine. He emphasized that the production of these vehicles and their components had begun in Ukraine.

"Additionally, we have agreed that this year, Croatia will host an international conference to support Ukrainian veterans. This initiative will help mobilize additional resources from our partners to expand funding for the new veterans' policy implemented by our government," he added.

On January 29, Shmyhal led a Ukrainian delegation on a business trip to Zagreb, where he met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic.

During their meeting, the two prime ministers discussed Croatia's preparations for a 12th security assistance package for Ukraine.