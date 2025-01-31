Azerbaijan Gains UN Support For Sustainable Development
Azerbaijan receives valuable technical support from UN
structures across various fields.
Azernews reports that this was stated by Deputy
Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev at the "High-level strategic
prioritization" event in Baku, held as part of the Framework
Document on Cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan on
Sustainable Development Issues (2026-2030).
Rafiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan benefits from technical
support and expert consultations provided by UN structures to
achieve the sustainable development goals outlined in the 2030
Agenda. He also highlighted Azerbaijan's active participation in
international initiatives as part of its commitment to global
cooperation.
The Deputy Minister further noted that Azerbaijan is pursuing a
roadmap to build a competitive and inclusive economy, support
sustainable development, improve social welfare, and ensure
long-term sustainability for a strong future.
He also pointed out that, despite significant progress, the
challenge of clearing long-occupied territories of mines remains
one of the country's major obstacles. "Currently, Azerbaijan is
among the countries most affected by the consequences of mining,"
Rafiyev stated, adding that special attention is needed to address
this issue. He reiterated support for the initiative to promote
Sustainable Development Goal 18, aiming to build a stable, secure,
and prosperous future in the liberated territories.
