Former Israeli Chief Rabbi Highlights Azerbaijan's Support For Jewish People At PACE
Akbar Novruz
During the Holocaust, more than 55,000 Jews fled Nazi
persecution and sought refuge in Azerbaijan, former Ashkenazi Chief
Rabbi of Israel, Israel Meir Lau, stated at the Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) event in Strasbourg,
Azernews reports.
“Today, I would like to mention a country that is an old friend
of Israel: the state of Azerbaijan, a Muslim majority state with
close ties to the Jewish people and Israel. Azerbaijan stands
shoulder to shoulder with Israel against evil today,” the rabbi
said.
Lau, who lost both parents during the Holocaust at the age of
seven, emphasized that Azerbaijan has never shown hostility toward
its Jewish community in its millennial history.
“In addition, more than 55,000 Jews who fled the Holocaust found
refuge in Azerbaijan, and after the October 7 tragedy, hundreds of
Azerbaijani citizens came to the Israeli embassy with bouquets of
flowers and letters of condolence. The Creator commands us to
remember evil deeds. However, we must also remember and thank those
people in whose hearts the fire of love and brotherhood flared up
for the people of Israel,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan marked International Holocaust Remembrance
Day with a memorial event at the Synagogue of European Jews in
Baku, attended by diplomats, religious figures, and members of the
Jewish community. The ceremony featured speeches emphasizing
Azerbaijan's tradition of religious tolerance and peaceful
coexistence amid rising global anti-Semitism.
The event concluded with the lighting of memorial candles and
the recitation of Kaddish in honor of Holocaust victims.
