ABC Conclave Bangkok 2024: A Groundbreaking Nexus Of AI, Web3, And Gaming!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The ABC Conclave Bangkok '24 , one of the most anticipated Web3 and AI summits, concluded with resounding success, bringing together visionaries, leaders, and global pioneers to shape the future of decentralized technologies. Held on 11- 12, Nov, '24, at Southeast Asia's new world-class Entertainment Venue Emsphere – UOB LIVE, Bangkok , Supported by the Digital Agency (DEPA), Associated with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), and hosted by AlphablockZ, the conclave showcased cutting-edge discussions, groundbreaking innovations, and strategic collaborations in AI, Web3, and Gaming.

Bangkok edition of ABC Conclave witnessed 5,500+ attendees, 100+ expert speakers, 1000+ blockchain developers, and 500+ innovators exploring the cutting-edge convergence of AI, Web3, and Gaming under the theme “Next-Gen Nexus: Uniting AI, Web3, and Gaming.” The event was a powerhouse of insightful panel discussions, fireside chats, groundbreaking tech talks, and exclusive networking opportunities , setting the stage for Thailand's emergence as a Web3 leader in Southeast Asia.

With 30+ insightful seminars and unparalleled networking opportunities, the conclave fostered meaningful connections and ignited ideas shaping the future of digital assets. Bangkok solidified its position as a global hub for the blockchain and crypto communities through this impactful event.

Bangkok '24 edition brought together global leaders in AI, Web3, and gaming to shape the future of decentralized technologies. The event featured expert-led panels, interactive tech talks, and in-depth discussions on blockchain gaming, DeFi, AI-driven transformation, and digital asset tokenization . Industry pioneers shared insights on Southeast Asia's expanding role in Web3 adoption and the latest advancements in decentralized ecosystems .

The conclave culminated in the prestigious ABC Awards Night , recognizing innovators in blockchain, AI, and fintech . With its thought-provoking discussions, expert insights, and unparalleled networking opportunities , ABC Conclave Bangkok 2024 reaffirmed its status as a premier hub for industry innovation and the decentralized future.

Key Highlights from ABC Conclave Bangkok 2024:



Ravindra Kumar, Founder & CEO, Self Chain; ''Web3 has been technical for a lot of folks, its not straightforward to work with web3, for it's too technical for the retail users.''



Datuk Fadzli Abdul Wahit, Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Transformation and Head of Digital Investment Office, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation ; ' ' I represent the MDEC which is an agency under the purview of the Ministry of Digital which is spearheading Malaysia's Digital Transformation journey forward and our participation today holds a very special significance as Malaysia prepares to take the helms of ASEAN Leadership in 2025 and we are excited to share our vision for digital innovation across the region.''



Saen Witthayaphatthanaphorn, Policy Manager, British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

“In today's world, Digital Transformation is powerful for us shaping of how we work and communicate to how we innovate and solve global challenges.''

Wiroon Siewsirithaworn, Project Manager of Digital Platform and Service Promotion Department, DEPA; ''We plan to be half of digital economy in Asia and lets give a bit of background- the EEC Thailand was initiated by Thai Government and the goal is to position Thailand to center player of the ASEAN.''

Vandad Hatefi, Head of Business Development, Serenity Shield; ''I think in Web3, Data Storage & Security will play a significant role and even more than Web2 because blockchain is still a young technology and we are in an early stage of this technology and we have to build a strong foundation, right?''



Yat Siu, Co-founder & Chairman, Animoca Brands; ''Why gaming is important for us in space- First of all, All Gamers virtually use Digital Assets, they are already familiar with things like virtual currency and of course with digital assets. There are 3.4 Billion people who play games today which is more than than about 60-65% of the World's Internet.''



Abdul Osman, Ceo, Gora; ''If anybody can run a node, that means, the more nodes that are running, the more secure the network is, and that's why we (Gora) focused on nodes being able to deploy at a single click.''



Web3 leaders Sebastien Borget and Yat Siu delivered an inspiring fireside chat on why bear markets are the best time for innovation moderated by Ken Rutkowski. They emphasized sustainable development , community building, and creating long-term value in decentralized ecosystems rather than chasing short-term hype.



The event also focused on other key topics such as:

● Thailand's Path to Global Web3 Leadership

● The Future of Blockchain Gaming & User-Generated Content

● Real-World Asset Tokenization & The Future of Finance

● The Builders' Mindset: Thriving in a Bear Market

● AI & Web3: A New Era of Innovation

● The Future of Web3 Gaming: From Play-to-Earn to Community-Driven Models

● Convergence of TradFi and DeFi

● Security in a Trustless Ecosystem

ABC Conclave Bangkok edition featured an exceptional lineup of speakers who delivered groundbreaking insights during the event on 11 -12, Nov '24:

● Yat Siu, Co-Founder & Chairman, Animoca Brands

● Sebastien Borget , Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox

● Gabby Dizon , Co-Founder, Yield Guild Games

● Sergej Kunz , Co-Founder, 1inch

● Datuk Fadzli Abdul Wahit , Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Transformation and Head of Digital Investment Office, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation

● Danesh Jothiprahasam , Head, Emerging Tech & GBS, Digital Investment Office, Malaysia Digital Investment Office

● Wiroon Siewsirithaworn , Project Manager of Digital Platform and Service Promotion Department, DEPA

● Saen Witthayaphatthanaphorn , Policy Manager, British Chamber of Commerce

● Pawee Jenweeranon , Digital Consultant, The World Bank Group

● Ravikant Agrawal , Director of Growth, Privado ID

● Sheldon Hunt , Head of the Cardano Ecosystem, Emurgo

● Iana Pugachova , Co-founder, SynergyLabs / ICP Hub

● Andrew Azarias , Regional Marketing – SEA, Trust Wallet

● Gracy Chen , CEO, Bitget

● Ken Rutkowski , Founder, METAL

● Funsho Ajibade , Founder & CEO, Sheertopia

● Abdul Osman , CEO, Gora

● Tobias Bauer , Partner & Co-Founder, TBV

● Belinda Lim , Country Manager (SG), Sandbox

● Dyma Budorin , Co-Founder & CEO, Hacken

● Coach K Crypto , CEO, Coach K Productions Ltd

● Shawn Tan , General Partner, Trive Digital

● Faraj Abutalibov , Co-Founder & CBDO, CrossCurve by EYWA

● Ramani Ramachandran , CEO, Router Protocol

● Steve Good , CEO, Dreams Quest

● Kevin Soltani , CEO, GIMA Group

● Matthias Sheikh Mende , Founder and Co-Founder, Bonuz / Dubai Blockchain Center

● Stefano Virgilli , Business Partner, Technology and Communication, DWF Labs

● Brent Fulfer , General Partner, TBV

● Arpit Sharma , COO, PWR Labs

● Alex Latour, Content Creator, The Thaiger

● Herbert Sim , Founder, The BitcoinMan

● Elliana Jin , Principal, TBV

● Ken Tanaka , CMO / KOL, Tenset CATAMOTO

● Jirayu Charoenyos , Core Team, Thammasat Blockchain Community

● Panai Charoensuk , Ex-President, Chulalongkorn Blockchain Society

● Nichanun Thongprasert , President, Thammasat Blockchain

Kirubakaran Reddy, Founder, ABC Conclave & AlphaBlockZ

● Preetam Rao , CEO, QuillAI

● Mayur Relekar , Founder & CEO, Arcana Network

● Corey Wilton , CEO, Mirai Labs

● Amar Bedi , CEO, Tashi Networks Pie Ltd

● Mark Rydon , CSO, Aethir

● Tatsuya Kohrogi , Head of APAC, Ginco SG

● Mary Pedler , Founder, Input Comms

● Ahmed Salama , Founder / CGO, Adltix / Emerge

● Kazama Vanichjakvong , Co-Founder & CXO, DTC Group

● Geoff McAlister , Chief Risk Officer, M2

● Barami Rai , Co-Founder & CEO, DTC Group

● Alex Fazel , Chief Partnership Officer, SwissBorg

● Alnura Belyalova , Director of PR, Input Comms

● Mustafa Guler , CEO and Founder, Edu3Labs

● Vandad Hatefi , Lead – Business Development, Serenity Shield

● Mat Milbury , CEO, Tenset

● Kanji Low , COO and Founder, Presence

● Harrison Goldsmith , Business Development Lead, Owl Protocol

● Bruno Calabretta , Hub Manager, ICP Hub ID – Disruptives

● Moe Iman , Founder and CEO, Founders Hub Network

● Nick Garvin , Growth & Comms, Founders Hub Network

● Arravind Prabu , CEO, Cryptobilis

● Ken Nizam , Founder & CEO, AsiaTokenFund Group

● Cecilia Wong , Founder & CEO, yourPRstrategist

● Wanrob Boontham , Head of Investment Banking & Tokenization, Token X Company Limited

● Hira Siddiqui , Co-Founder & CEO, Plurality Network

● Harpreet Singh Maan , Founder, Ikka

● Arseny Klekovkin , Managing Partner, G1 Ventures

● Bob Sachathamakul, CEO, PSP Innovations

● Akkaraphol Raebankoh , CEO, Blockly Thailand

● Tao Santimakorn, Chief Business Development Officer, Translucia

● Dmitry Chirun , CTO, Chateau Capital

● Renz Chong , Co-founder & CEO, BreederDAO

● Leah Callon-Butler , Director, Emfarsis

● Yura Mizin , Founder & CEO, Cryfi

● Subash Sukhdeo , CMO, TaskOn

● Nares Laopannara i, Founder, Ricco

● To Madeira , Co-founder, Matr1x

● Vikram Bhushan , Co-Founder, EIKO

● David Nikzad , CEO, Orthogonal Thinker

● Anthurine Xiang , Co-founder/CMO, EthStorage & QuarkChain

● Hao Jun Tan , CEO, Chateau

● James Lucas , Managing Partner, GC Capital

● Andrey Kuznetsov, Chief Tech, Haqq

● Vaibhavv Ali , Founder | Host, CryptoniteUAE | Roadcast

● Agastya Samat , Founder, Universal Health Token

● Hardiyanto Gunawan , Global Partnership Manager, BeInCrypto

● Max Andonov , Business Development Associate, Cointelegraph

● David Rutkovsky, Director of Global Business Development, Bitlayer Labs Ltd.

● Keith Dawson , Founder & CEO, Qualoo

ABC Conclave Awards – Honoring Industry Pioneers

The much-anticipated ABC Awards Night celebrated trailblazers in AI, Web3, and gaming . Some of the prestigious winners included:

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of ABC Conclave Bangkok 2024,” said Kirubakaran Reddy, Founder of ABC Conclave & AlphaBlockZ .“This event is a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and vision. Thailand is poised to become a leader in Web3, and ABC Conclave is committed to fostering this transformation by bringing together the brightest minds in the industry.”

The Bangkok edition of the ABC Conclave '24 was supported and sponsored by:



Supporting Partner: DEPA

Association Partner: MDEC

Organized by: AlphaBlockz

Title Sponsor: Self Chain

Powered By : Tenset & Gora

Legendary Sponsors: Sersh , Atc , Famex , Serenityshield , Sheertopia

Epic Sponsors: Dreamsquest , Icp , Lore , Ozone , Cro s , Adltix , Edu3labs , Eiko

Rare Sponsors: Qoal , Memeprof , Victor Games , Kix Digital , Arcana

Prime Media Partner: The Thaiger

Official Media Partner: Coin Telegraph

Official Pr Partner: Zex Pr Wire

Exclusive Talkshow Partner : Dx Talks Innovation Partner: Hack2skill



With its unparalleled thought leadership, pioneering discussions, and strategic collaborations , ABC Conclave Bangkok 2024 set the stage for the next era of AI, Web3, and gaming innovations .

About ABC Conclave

ABC Conclave 2024, hosted by AlphablockZ , aims to reach a global audience within the crypto community through dynamic social interactions. It promises an exceptional lineup of esteemed Speakers, cutting-edge Projects, and esteemed Partners.

The event, hosted in Dubai and Bangkok, brings together visionaries, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to discuss blockchain, cryptocurrency, and fintech. The Conclave serves as a catalyst for change, fostering knowledge exchange, debate, and shaping the future of cryptocurrencies. The primary goal is to ignite conversations about the potential of cryptocurrencies and accelerate their adoption worldwide. The event will be promoted through various platforms and influencer collaborations.

Stay tuned for the next edition of ABC Conclave!

For more details, visit



For further details about the announcement, please contact:



Jagriti Jaiswal

CGO & Head of Partnerships | ABC Conclave

...