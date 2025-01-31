Investor Confidence Soars As Off-Plan Dominates Dubai's Residential Real Estate Market In 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Dubai experienced unprecedented growth in its off-plan segment throughout 2024, solidifying its position as a key driver of the emirate's property sector. According to data from the Dubai Land Department (DLD), off-plan transactions accounted for 63% of total sales, underscoring the increasing investor confidence in Dubai's future developments. Unprecedented Growth in the Off-Plan Market



Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC): 3,046 sales, with an average sale price of AED 1,360 per square foot (sq ft).

Business Bay: 2,049 sales, with an average sale price of AED 2,506 per sq ft. Dubai Hills Estate: 1,401 sales, with an average price of AED 2,383 per sq ft.

Buyers and investors alike have turned to off-plan properties to benefit from state-of-the-art communities, advanced infrastructure, and promising future price appreciation. Off-plan apartment transactions reached a historic peak of 94,455 in 2024, growing significantly from 56,146 in 2023. This surge highlights the strong demand for properties that offer modern designs and enhanced community living.

These areas have become hubs for property seekers due to their strategic locations, robust infrastructure, and exceptional lifestyle amenities.







Major master-planned projects

Investor-friendly market conditions Expanding demand for larger living spaces post-pandemic



Damac Riverside: 968 sales, with average sale prices of AED 1,100 per sq ft for townhouses and AED 1,069 for villas.

The Valley by Emaar: 817 sales, with an average sale price of AED 1,214 per sq ft for townhouses. Emaar South: 684 sales, with average sale prices of AED 1,296 per sq ft for townhouses and AED 1,213 for villas.

Dubai's villa and townhouse market experienced remarkable growth, with total transactions rising from 9,944 in 2017 to 32,125 in 2024. The off-plan segment was the primary driver of this trend, reflecting a 47% growth in villa transaction volume in 2024 compared to 2023. This robust performance is supported by:



Economic Stability: Dubai's continued economic diversification and investor-friendly policies have enhanced confidence in the market.

Infrastructural Advancements: Major projects, including transportation networks and sustainable developments, have increased the attractiveness of off-plan properties.

Expo 2020 Legacy: The momentum from Expo 2020 has sustained Dubai's global visibility and appeal. Long-Term Residency Visas: Investors benefit from visa options tied to property investments, encouraging long-term commitment.

Several factors contributed to the strong performance of the off-plan market in 2024:



Ambitious developments under Vision 2040

Sustainable urban planning initiatives Continued global investor interest

Dubai's real estate market is poised for sustained growth in 2025, supported by:

Market experts forecast continued demand for off-plan properties as developers introduce innovative projects tailored to modern buyers and investors. Furthermore, government initiatives such as reduced transaction fees and flexible payment plans are expected to bolster the market.

