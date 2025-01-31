Robbers Loot Jewellery Worth Over Rs 40 Lakh At Gunpoint In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) In a broad daylight robbery, six criminals looted jewellery worth over Rs 40 lakh at gunpoint from a shop under the Danapur station area in Patna on Friday.

The robbers also took away Rs 27,000 cash before fleeing the scene.

The accused entered the shop posing as customers around noon and looted the shop.

According to shop owner Nikhil Kumar, the robbers, carrying firearms, suddenly began grabbing valuables, intimidating both employees and customers inside the store.

"After entering the shop, they pulled out their guns and held the employees and customers hostage at gunpoint. They threatened those present in the shop and fled after taking away jewellery worth Rs 40 to 50 lakh and cash. Their faces were covered with masks and they escaped on bikes," Kumar said.

Following the incident, the Danapur police were informed, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

Upon receiving information about the incident, City SP (West) Sharath RS, ASP Bhanu Pratap Singh, SHO PK Bhardwaj, and other police officers rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

"The men entered the shop around noon. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify them. Barricades have been placed at different locations in Patna to prevent their escape. Our priority is to recover the valuables and nab the offenders. They will be caught soon," Sharath RS said.

"We have pressed a dog squad and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team into service to assist in the investigation," he said.

"We have registered an FIR against six unidentified armed robbers in Danapur police station. We are also verifying the bikes which were used in the commission of the crime," Sharat RS said.

The traders of Patna are scared after the broad daylight robbery at the upscale Saguna Mor area of Patna.