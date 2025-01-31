Paramvir Singh Cheema Set To Make His Bollywood Debut In 'Border 2'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Paramvir Singh Cheema is all set to make his big screen debut in the most highly anticipated film, "Border 2". He revealed that the first thing that he did after being confirmed for the sequel was call his grandmother and tell her that we would be going to watch "Border 2."

Looking back at the milestone moment, Paramvir Singh Cheema shared, "I am still in a delusion that all of this is happening. The first thing I did was call my grandmother and say, 'Border 2 cinema dekhan jana hai.' (We have to go watch Border 2). Experience I am not able to put in words. Just one song keeps running in my head-Sandese Aate Hai!"

Paramvir Singh Cheema is currently in the middle of shooting a war sequence for "Border 2". Made under the direction of Anurag Singh, the highly talked about movie will also see Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan as the primary cast. The movie is inspired by the 1999 Kargil War, during which Pakistani troops crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and took control of Indian territory, primarily in the Kargil district.

Touted to be an action thriller, the project has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, in collaboration with Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film will be presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, along with JP Dutta's J.P. Films.

"Border 2" is a sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border". Helmed by J.P. Dutta, the original film was based on the heroic events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The drama is expected to hit the theatres on 23rd January 2026, the same date as the original drama.

Moreover, Paramvir Singh Cheema recently gave a powerful performance in his role as Shivraj Singh Mangat in the blockbuster prison drama, "Black Warrant", alongside Zahan Kapoor Rahul Bhat, and Anurag Thakur.