A Historic Day: Idps Relocate To Their Homeland In Khojaly After Over 30 Years

Qabil Ashirov
The relocation of IDPs, who were uprooted from their homes due
to the Armenian invasion in the 1990s, to their homelands is
gaining momentum.
On January 31, 2024, Azerbaijan's Aghdam witnessed a touching
scene. A group of IDPs, comprising 22 families or 94 people of
various ages, left Aghdam for Ballija village in Khojaly. These
IDPs spent 30 years-literally half of their lives-in administrative
buildings, dormitories, and all that far away from the homes they
had once built for themselves. They lost their dreams, their future
and much more. As an additional thorn, some of them lost their
loved ones. Against all odds, like all citizens of Azerbaijan, they
have never lost hope of returning to their homes. Today is that
day.
Seeing their homelands after thirty years-literally half of
their lives-was a poignant moment, and some of the IDPs even were
close to tears. Sharing her joys with local media, Sudabe Javadova
noted that she was 35 years old when she was uprooted from her
homeland. Now, she is 68.
“More than thirty years of my life were spent in exile, yearning
for my homeland. I am very happy that, after so many years, today I
can return to my land. As the proverb goes, 'the days of hardship
are short-lived.' Thank God, Garabagh has been liberated, and our
difficult days are behind us. Now, the joyful days of Garabagh have
begun. From now on, I will live with my family and children in our
homeland," she emphasized.
Another IDP Hamlet Nasibov expressed that for over thirty years,
they lived with the hope and longing of returning to our homeland.
Today, he is happy to finally return to my native land.
"Human fate is full of contradictions. When we left our
homeland, we walked these roads with great sorrow and hopelessness.
Now, we are returning with joy and pride. I express my gratitude to
our army and our President for making these beautiful feelings
possible, and for reuniting us with our homeland," he added.
It is worth noting that located just 10.6 kilometres from the
city centre, Ballija village in the Khojaly region lies on the left
bank of the Ballija River, at the foothills of the Garabagh
mountain range. The village derives its name from the river that
runs through the area. The climate is generally mild and warm,
except in the mountainous regions.
It's important to note that the village was occupied by Armenian
forces in 1992 during the outbreak of the Garabagh conflict.
However, Ballija was liberated from enemy control during local
counter-terrorism operations conducted on September 19-20, 2023.
These operations successfully restored Azerbaijani sovereignty over
the village, bringing an end to more than three decades of
occupation.
It should be emphasized that in addition to former internally
displaced persons (IDPs) relocated to Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur, over 30,000 people currently live in the region. These
individuals include those working on projects being implemented in
the area, as well as those serving in local branches of various
government institutions.
Moreover, many are employed in the recently resumed health,
education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors,
contributing to the revitalization of the region's infrastructure
and services. This growing population reflects the continued
development and re-establishment of essential services in these
newly returned territories.
