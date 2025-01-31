Bundestag Calls On Government To Stop Blocking Additional Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 31, the Bundestag adopted a proposal by the Free Party (FDP) urging the to cease obstructing additional military aid to Ukraine and to promptly submit the necessary proposals to the parliament's budget committee.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the proposal was supported by the liberals and the opposition conservative bloc CDU/CSU. The right-wing Alternative for Germany and both left-wing factions voted against it, while the Social Democratic and Green parties, which form the government, abstained.

The proposal is non-binding and states that "the German Bundestag calls on the Federal Government to immediately submit a proposal to the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag for extraordinary expenditures ('Strengthening Partner States in the Field of Security, Defense, and Stabilization') amounting to up to 3 billion euros for additional support measures for Ukraine and to consider the proposal in parliament through a democratic vote, ensuring that this critical issue is no longer blocked."

The proposal highlights that for continued support of Ukraine in 2025, a temporary budget provision has allocated EUR 4 billion, most of which is designated for military assistance. However, the liberals point out that these funds have already been earmarked for specific projects. The document stresses Ukraine's urgent need for additional air defense systems and recalls that the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs have stated that aid could be swiftly delivered if funds become available, as the package is already prepared.

The lawmakers behind the proposal insist that the aid package should be implemented before the federal elections on February 23. They also emphasize the need to clarify funding sources and caution against misleading narratives that could generate public fear regarding aid to Ukraine.

On the night of Thursday, January 30, the FDP had previously introduced this proposal, but due to a lack of quorum, the session was halted, and no vote took place.

As reported earlier, a dispute over the 2025 budget, which includes aid to Ukraine, led to a political crisis in early November. Finance Minister Christian Lindner, leader of the FDP, was dismissed, prompting most liberal ministers to resign and resulting in the collapse of the government. This ultimately led to early parliamentary elections being scheduled.