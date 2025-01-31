Tamil Nadu Auto/Cab Drivers Pledge To Be No. 1 In India For Customer Service With Namma Yatri's Aavin-Style Open Model

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, Jan 31, 2025: Auto and cab drivers in Tamil Nadu are committing to becoming India's No. 1 in customer service and fair pricing, ensuring a seamless and safe experience for across Tamil Nadu. With the adoption of Namma Yatri's open model, customer ratings and service data will be openly available, enabling drivers and the entire community to collaborate and improve service quality metrics.



Tamil Nadu's strong legacy of government-backed, people-first initiatives is now extending to urban mobility with Namma Yatri's open model. Inspired by Aavin's success in the dairy sector-where producers receive fair compensation while consumers enjoy quality and affordability-this initiative empowers driver cooperatives to take ownership of service quality, reliability, and fair pricing.



Through collaboration with key stakeholders, including the government, media, and influencers, Namma Yatri is committed to educating, empowering, and motivating drivers to become better service providers. This model ensures a win-win ecosystem where drivers earn fair wages and passengers benefit from affordable, high-quality transport.



During the event, presidents of various drivers associations took the Aathi Choodi Pledge of "Aram Seiya Virumbhu" with "Namma Mission, Customer Satisfaction." They also signed an agreement with Namma Yatri to uphold professionalism, reliability, and fair pricing, ensuring that passengers aren't overcharged. The platform's open data approach fosters trust and accountability, reinforcing its commitment to a customer-first experience.



When drivers transition to Namma Yatri, they enjoy 100% of their earnings while passengers benefit from fair and transparent fares. This shift directly addresses concerns over high commissions on other ride-hailing platforms, which have impacted driver incomes and increased costs for customers.



Happy drivers deliver happy service to customers. With an outstanding 4.8+ user rating, Namma Yatri operates on the government-backed ONDC network, ensuring a service-first approach to city mobility. Together with its family of apps, Namma Yatri has facilitated over 7.7 crore trips across India, enabling drivers to collectively earn ₹1,240 crore, empowering them with financial independence and a better future.



The initiative will collaborate with the government towards building a driver-empowered and people-centric mobility ecosystem. Safety measures are being strengthened through partnerships with government departments and community organizations, ensuring safe and seamless travel experience. With collaboration from all stakeholders, Namma Yatri aims to set a new benchmark for sustainable and customer-friendly transportation in Tamil Nadu.



About Namma Yatri



Namma Yatri is India's leading open mobility app developed by Juspay Technologies, with a vision to empower drivers through direct access to customers without intermediaries. Built on the Open Mobility Protocol (ONDC), Namma Yatri enables convenient, affordable, and safe transportation at scale. To date, drivers have collectively completed over 5 crore trips, earning ₹900 crore without commission fees



Company :-Verbly Integrated Communications

User :- Mohamed Rizwan H

Email :...