Olympique Lyonnais Appoint Paulo Fonseca As Head Coach Till 2027

Lyon, Jan 31 (IANS) Olympique Lyonnais has announced the appointment of Paulo Fonseca as head coach of the team until June 30, 2027. This news follows after the side sacked coach Pierre Sage earlier in the week with the club having undergone a five-game winless streak.

Lyon were eliminated from the French Cup following a defeat by French fifth-tier club Bourgoin-Jallieu in the round-of-32 and currently sit at sixth place in the table, 17 points behind leaders Paris Saint Germain.

An experienced 51-year-old coach, Fonseca has built a solid reputation in Europe thanks to his many successes and his demanding tactical approach. After winning the Portuguese Super Cup with FC Porto in 2013 and the Portuguese Cup with Braga in 2016, the Portuguese coach enjoyed a successful period at Shakhtar Donetsk where he won three Cup-Championship doubles (2017, 2018, 2019) and a Ukrainian Super Cup in 2017.

Fonseca then took the reins at AS Roma between 2019 and 2021 before joining LOSC in June 2022. During his two seasons at Lille, he distinguished himself with an attacking and spectacular style of play, unanimously hailed as one of the most attractive in Ligue 1. More recently, he officiated at AC Milan where he continued his development at the highest European level.

Fonseca will be accompanied in his role by an experienced staff, composed of Paulo Ferreira (assistant coach), Antonio Ferreira (goalkeeping coach), Paulo Mourao (fitness coach), Nelson Duarte (video analyst) as well as Jorge Maciel and Damien Della Santa, already present this season.

Fonseca and his staff will be tasked with starting a new cycle and leading the club to the highest level during this second half of the season and achieving the main objective of participating in the Champions League next season.

Fonseca becomes the 34th coach in the history of Olympique Lyonnais and will lead his first match against Marseille on Sunday.