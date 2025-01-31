Another Ukrainian Hospital Damaged In Russian Attack, This Time In Chornomorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the overnight drone attack on Chornomorsk, a local sustained damage while electricity supplies were disrupted in part of the city.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Ukrinform saw.

"A city hospital, a private household, an administrative building, a grain warehouse, and several trucks were damaged. Also, as a result of the enemy strike, there are issues with power to part of Chornomorsk and its suburbs," the report says.

DTEK emergency teams have scrambled to restore electricity supply to homes in the area.

As Ukrinform reported, four people were injured in Odesa region as a result of a Russian drone attack overnight Friday, January 31. Two of them are being treated at the Chornomorsk Hospital and another two have received outpatient medical assistance.

Among those affected is a surgeon who suffered a hand injury from glass fragments as an operation was in progress.

According to the Ministry of Health, the full-scale war has resulted in damage to 1,971 medical facilities and the complete destruction of another 300.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 950 war-damaged medical facilities have been restored.