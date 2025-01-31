عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
State Program For Improving Transport Infrastructure In Baku And Surrounding Areas Approved

State Program For Improving Transport Infrastructure In Baku And Surrounding Areas Approved


1/31/2025 5:07:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the 2025–2030 State Program for improving transport infrastructure in Baku and its surrounding areas, Azernews reports.

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers will coordinate and oversee the program's implementation, report annually to the President, and address related matters. Monitoring and evaluation will be conducted by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication at the Cabinet's request.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy are tasked with ensuring financial resources for the program's implementation within the state budget and investment programs each year.

MENAFN31012025000195011045ID1109152227


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search