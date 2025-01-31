State Program For Improving Transport Infrastructure In Baku And Surrounding Areas Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the 2025–2030 State Program for improving transport infrastructure in Baku and its surrounding areas, Azernews reports.

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers will coordinate and oversee the program's implementation, report annually to the President, and address related matters. Monitoring and evaluation will be conducted by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication at the Cabinet's request.

The of Finance and the Ministry of are tasked with ensuring financial resources for the program's implementation within the state budget and investment programs each year.