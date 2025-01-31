State Program For Improving Transport Infrastructure In Baku And Surrounding Areas Approved
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order
approving the 2025–2030 State Program for improving transport
infrastructure in Baku and its surrounding areas,
Azernews reports.
According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers will coordinate
and oversee the program's implementation, report annually to the
President, and address related matters. Monitoring and evaluation
will be conducted by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms
and Communication at the Cabinet's request.
The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy are tasked
with ensuring financial resources for the program's implementation
within the state budget and investment programs each year.
