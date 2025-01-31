New Highways Planned For Baku Under 20252030 Transport Program
New highways will be constructed and operationalized in Baku,
Azernews reports, citing the "State Program on
Improving transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas
for 2025–2030," approved by President Ilham Aliyev.
These projects include:
- A ring road connecting the Sabunchu and Sulutepe settlements.
- A ring road linking Baku Ring Road-1 with Ziya Bunyadov
Avenue.
- A new highway connecting Mehdiabad-Baksol-Ziya Bunyadov
Avenue.
- A highway linking the new Mehdiabad-Baksol-Ziya Bunyadov Avenue
highway with Binagadi Highway.
- A highway connecting Khagani Rustamov Street with Agha Neymatulla
Street.
- Overpasses connecting Yusif Safarov Street and Babek Avenue with
Ahmadbey Agaoglu Street and Khatai Avenue.
- A tunnel-type overpass, a roundabout, and a new side road at the
intersection of Mahammad Khiyabani Street and the outer ring road
in the direction of Garadagh district.
Design documents will be prepared for these projects, with
construction and operation planned for 2025–2030.
The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AYDA) will
oversee the projects.
