New Highways Planned For Baku Under 20252030 Transport Program

1/31/2025 5:07:55 AM

Nazrin Abdul

New highways will be constructed and operationalized in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the "State Program on Improving transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030," approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

These projects include:
- A ring road connecting the Sabunchu and Sulutepe settlements.
- A ring road linking Baku Ring Road-1 with Ziya Bunyadov Avenue.
- A new highway connecting Mehdiabad-Baksol-Ziya Bunyadov Avenue.
- A highway linking the new Mehdiabad-Baksol-Ziya Bunyadov Avenue highway with Binagadi Highway.
- A highway connecting Khagani Rustamov Street with Agha Neymatulla Street.
- Overpasses connecting Yusif Safarov Street and Babek Avenue with Ahmadbey Agaoglu Street and Khatai Avenue.
- A tunnel-type overpass, a roundabout, and a new side road at the intersection of Mahammad Khiyabani Street and the outer ring road in the direction of Garadagh district.

Design documents will be prepared for these projects, with construction and operation planned for 2025–2030.

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AYDA) will oversee the projects.

AzerNews

