Azerbaijan Ready To Collaborate For Digital Future, Prime Minister

1/31/2025 5:07:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Prime Minister Ali Asadov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to building a sustainable digital future during his speech at the "Digital Almaty 2025" international forum in Almaty, Azernews reports.

He highlighted that achieving digital transformation requires a robust infrastructure that ensures access to modern digital services for all. A critical component of this infrastructure is high-speed Internet access.

Azerbaijan also prioritizes creating a favorable environment for startups, stimulating entrepreneurship, and supporting innovation. The government is actively implementing programs to help entrepreneurs launch projects and unlock their potential.

“Digital transformation is not just a technological shift but an opportunity to strengthen international cooperation. It opens up new prospects while also presenting challenges that require joint solutions,” the Prime Minister stated.“Azerbaijan is committed to international collaboration to shape a sustainable digital future.”

Asadov also shared that Azerbaijan is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, focusing on key sectors such as healthcare, transport, and education, where AI can significantly improve efficiency and service quality.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister noted the importance of modern legislation in facilitating digital development. A legal framework has been established to enable the use of digital documents, simplifying interactions between citizens and state institutions and promoting a more accessible digital ecosystem.

AzerNews

