Azerbaijan Ready To Collaborate For Digital Future, Prime Minister
Date
1/31/2025 5:07:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Prime Minister Ali Asadov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to
building a sustainable digital future during his speech at the
"Digital Almaty 2025" international forum in Almaty,
Azernews reports.
He highlighted that achieving digital transformation requires a
robust infrastructure that ensures access to modern digital
services for all. A critical component of this infrastructure is
high-speed Internet access.
Azerbaijan also prioritizes creating a favorable environment for
startups, stimulating entrepreneurship, and supporting innovation.
The government is actively implementing programs to help
entrepreneurs launch projects and unlock their potential.
“Digital transformation is not just a technological shift but an
opportunity to strengthen international cooperation. It opens up
new prospects while also presenting challenges that require joint
solutions,” the Prime Minister stated.“Azerbaijan is committed to
international collaboration to shape a sustainable digital
future.”
Asadov also shared that Azerbaijan is developing an artificial
intelligence (AI) strategy, focusing on key sectors such as
healthcare, transport, and education, where AI can significantly
improve efficiency and service quality.
Furthermore, the Prime Minister noted the importance of modern
legislation in facilitating digital development. A legal framework
has been established to enable the use of digital documents,
simplifying interactions between citizens and state institutions
and promoting a more accessible digital ecosystem.
MENAFN31012025000195011045ID1109152224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.