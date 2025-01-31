France, Kurdistan Emphasize Importance Of Regional Security, Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel and President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts to protect security and stability in the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Presidency, the discussion took place during a phone call on Thursday, during which Macron and Barzani exchanged views on Irbil-Baghdad relations, the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as developments in Syria and the Middle East.

The two parties stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to protect security and stability in the region, and described the continuation of dialogue between Kurdistan and Iraq to resolve the issues between Irbil and Baghdad as important to ensure Iraq's stability.

Barzani expressed Kurdistan's deep appreciation for France's support and President Macron's role in assisting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

On his part, President Macron reiterated France's commitment to supporting Iraq and the constitutional status of the Kurdistan Region, and emphasized France's strong interest in its relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and commended President Barzani's efforts to maintain stability.

During the call, the two leaders also discussed efforts to form a new government in the Kurdistan Region, agreeing on the importance of safeguarding the rights of various communities in Iraq and Syria.

They particularly highlighted the protection of Kurdish rights in Syria and addressed several other matters of mutual concern. (end)

