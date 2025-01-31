World Health Organization (WHO) Delivers Critical Support To Bugna Woreda And Surroundings Amid Humanitarian Needs

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Bugna woreda, Amhara region, located in Ethiopia's North Zone, has faced significant challenges due to prolonged conflict, drought, and food insecurity. Home to over 100,000 residents, endured over a year without access to essential commodities, medical supplies, and support, leaving its population in a dire state. The conflict's impact was devastating, with farmers unable to access fertilizer for the 2024 farming season, exacerbating food insecurity in an area already grappling with drought. Recognizing the urgent need for intervention, WHO mobilized resources and personnel to support Bugna Woreda and provided PED SAM kits, IEHK kits and Trauma kits support from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the European Union (ECHO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The efforts focused on improving access to essential health and nutrition services, providing critical medical supplies, and supporting vaccination campaigns. WHO worked closely with local health authorities to strengthen the capacity of health centers and health posts, ensuring that they can better serve the community despite the challenging conditions.

WHO donated medical supplies Items Sum of Total (IEHK 2017, BASIC) MODULE, MALARIA 36 (IEHK 2017, BASIC) MODULE, MEDICINES 36 (IEHK 2017, BASIC) MODULE, RENEWABLE AND EQUIPMENT 12 (IEHK 2017, SUPPLEMENTARY) MODULE, MALARIA 5 (IEHK 2017, SUPPLEMENTARY) MODULE, RENEWABLE 7 (IEHK 2021, SUPPLEMENTARY) MODULE, PEP, treatments for 50 adults + 10 children 5 (Kit PED-SAM 2020) MODULE 2, MEDICINES PED ORAL 12 (Kit PED-SAM 2020) MODULE 3, MEDICINES PED INJECTABLES 12 (Kit PED-SAM 2020) MODULE 6, RENEWABLES 6 (TESK 2019 mod 1A) SET 1A5, DRUGS, DANGEROUS GOODS 4 (TESK 2019 mod 1A) SET 1A6, DRUGS, INFUSIONS 2 (TESK 2019 mod 1A) SET 1A7, DRUGS, DISINFECTANTS 6 (TESK 2019 mod 1B) SET 1B3, RENEWABLES, INJECTION MATERIAL 6

Despite operational hardships, healthcare workers remained at their posts, showing immense resilience and dedication to their community.

WHO's support was crucial in mitigating the impacts of the access challenge. It provided much-needed medical, allowing health facilities to procure essential items and pay their workers. WHO also advocated for sustained humanitarian access to Bugna Woreda, ensuring that the flow of supplies continued uninterrupted.

