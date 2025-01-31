Politics Over Yamuna Is Disgraceful, EC Must Seek Answer From UP Govt Too: Priyanka Chaturvedi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The debate surrounding AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's claim about the Yamuna river being poisoned, continues to stir controversy in the run up to the Delhi Assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has weighed in, stressing that cleaning the sacred Yamuna River should not be reduced to a political game.

Speaking to IANS, Priyanka Chaturvedi said,“It's disgraceful how has sunk to such depths. We witnessed this in Maharashtra, and now we're seeing the same with the Yamuna in Delhi. The river also flows through Uttar Pradesh, where there are serious concerns about its cleanliness."

Reflecting on her recent visit to Mathura, Chaturvedi added,“When I went to Mathura, the locals themselves said how dirty the Yamuna has become. The river holds deep spiritual significance for us, yet it remains neglected. The BJP government, which had promised to clean it, hasn't delivered. The Mathura MP is also from the BJP. To politicise the cleanup of Yamuna is cheap, and it's the BJP that has initiated this. It would've been better if the Election Commission of India (ECI) had demanded answers from the Uttar Pradesh government too."

She concluded,“Cleaning the Yamuna is not just a government responsibility but a collective one, tied to our faith. There should be no politics over it - just action.”

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Haryana government was intentionally poisoning the river by increasing ammonia levels.

After his complaint to the ECI, the poll panel has sought a clarification from him. The Commission had asked for evidence to back up his statement, but the response was deemed unclear.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the battle for Delhi is intensifying, with the AAP, BJP, and Congress pulling out all stops to win over voters ahead of the February 5 polls. While the outcome of this high-stakes contest won't be known until February 8, all three parties have unveiled their manifestos, detailing their promises in exchange for control of the national Capital.