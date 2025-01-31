U19 WC: Defending Champs India Thrash England By 9 Wickets To Seal Spot In Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Jan 31 (IANS) Defending champions India thrashed England by 9 wickets in the ICC Women's U19 T20 semifinal at the Bayuemas Oval on Friday to set up a summit clash with South Africa.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, England got off to a strong start led by Davina Perrin and skipper Abigale Norgrove. But the Indian bowlers turned the game around in the second half and restricted England to 113/8 in 20 overs.

In response, riding on G Kamilini's half-century knock of 56, India chased down the target in 15 overs and paved their way to the final, scheduled to be played against South Africa on Sunday.

Batting first, England got off to a flying start in the semi-final as Davina Perrin's 45 off 40 balls, featuring two massive sixes and four boundaries, and skipper Abi Norgrove's 30 off 25 deliveries, including three fours and a six, powered England to 73-2 at the halfway mark.

However, India's bowlers turned the game around in the second half, with Parunika Sisodia (3-21) and Aayushi Shukla (2-21) leading the fightback. Aayushi struck crucial blows, dismissing both Perrin and Norgrove, slowing England's scoring momentum.

The collapse was sealed by Vaishnavi Sharma (3-23), who produced a brilliant 16th over, taking three wickets as England crumbled to 92-8. A late push by Amrutha Surenkumar saw England reach 113 in their 20 overs.

India had a stellar start to the run chase, scoring 44 in the powerplay without losing any wickets. Trisha Gongadi smashed 35 of 29 balls before Phoebe got the all-important wicket.

Kamalini G and Sanilka Chalke guided India to 70-1 at the end of the 10th over before sealing the victory with four overs to spare.

"As captain, I am really proud. As a player, I am really happy that we are one step closer to lifting the trophy. We've been working hard to this day, and we are one step closer. Coming into the semifinal, we knew England would come hard at us. They started really well, but we wanted to stay calm and bowl good balls and get quick wickets.

"I think all of us are clear about our roles. Everyday someone or the other takes the responsibility for the team. All set for the final. No nerves. We are really excited and want to go out there and dominate," said India captain Niki Prasad after the match.