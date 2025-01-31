Prabhat Trading Services Is Helping India Trade Smarter As Budget 2025 Approaches

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India As the nation eagerly awaits the announcement of the budget this February, conversations around financial literacy and inclusion are more important than ever. Prabhat Trading Services (PTS), a fintech startup, is on a mission to make financial literacy accessible for everyone and help Indians-whether seasoned traders or first-time investors-navigate the ever-changing financial landscape with confidence.

Prabhat Kumar, Founder of Prabhat Trading Services

Simplifying Finance for Everyday Indians

India's shift toward a digital economy has opened doors for millions to explore financial markets, but the complexity of trading and investing still keeps many at bay. That's where PTS steps in. With an easy-to-use app and a wealth of resources, PTS is making financial education something anyone can understand and benefit from.

Here's what they're doing:



Personalized Insights: Users get tailored advice and recommendations to make smarter financial decisions. Interactive Learning: From educational resources to workshops, PTS breaks down even the most complicated financial jargon into simple, actionable tips.

Making Financial Education Accessible to All

PTS has built a growing community of financially aware Indians. Their mobile app, available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, has been downloaded over 1 lakh times. The numbers don't just show growth-they highlight the platform's ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

And that's not all. PTS's YouTube channel, now with 5 lakh subscribers, is a powerhouse for financial education. From beginner-friendly tutorials to expert-level insights, the channel is helping viewers across India learn how to manage their money and trade smarter.

Reaching Rural India and Beyond

Financial literacy shouldn't be limited to a few-it's for everyone. That's why PTS is working hard to expand its reach into rural areas, ensuring even underserved communities have access to tools and knowledge that can change their financial futures.

Speaking about the initiative, Prabhat Kumar, Founder of Prabhat Trading Services , shared, "For too long, financial knowledge has been treated like a luxury-accessible only to a select few. At PTS, we're changing that. Our goal is simple: to make financial literacy something anyone can achieve, no matter where they're from or how much they already know. With Budget 2025 just around the corner, this is the perfect time to empower individuals and the trading community to take charge of their financial journeys."

About Prabhat Trading Services

Prabhat Trading Services (PTS) is a fintech company dedicated to simplifying financial literacy and fostering financial inclusion in India. With a user-friendly mobile app (Android , IOS ) and a widely-followed YouTube channel , PTS is transforming how Indians approach personal finance. By making complex financial concepts accessible, PTS is empowering individuals to make informed decisions for a secure and prosperous future.

