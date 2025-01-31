Baku Hosts Jubilee Match In Honor Of National Football Referee
1/31/2025 3:13:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the
world-famous Azerbaijani football referee Tofig Bahramov, a jubilee
match has been held between football veterans and sports
journalists, Azernews reports.
Before the start of the match, organized at the main football
arena of Azerbaijan, named after the legendary referee, the
National Anthem was performed. Then, a minute of silence was
observed in memory of the late referee and the martyrs who died in
the 44-Patriotic War.
Before the final whistle, Tofig Bahramov's great-grandson,
Bahram Bahramov, made a symbolic kick to the ball. The match, which
took place in conditions of intense struggle, ended with the
victory of football veterans - 8:3.
Tofig Bahramov was born on January 29, 1925 in Aghdam.
According to his decision, Geoff Hurst's goal in the final match
of the 1966 World Cup between Germany and England was counted,
which further glorified the now deceased referee. The referee,
known for his principled and objective approach, was awarded the
"Golden Whistle" after the game, which was personally presented to
him by Queen Elizabeth II. He passed away on March 26, 1993.
Following his passing in 1993, Azerbaijan's national stadium was
renamed the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in his memory.
