On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the world-famous Azerbaijani referee Tofig Bahramov, a jubilee match has been held between football veterans and sports journalists, Azernews reports.

Before the start of the match, organized at the main football arena of Azerbaijan, named after the legendary referee, the National Anthem was performed. Then, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the late referee and the martyrs who died in the 44-Patriotic War.

Before the final whistle, Tofig Bahramov's great-grandson, Bahram Bahramov, made a symbolic kick to the ball. The match, which took place in conditions of intense struggle, ended with the victory of football veterans - 8:3.

Tofig Bahramov was born on January 29, 1925 in Aghdam.

According to his decision, Geoff Hurst's goal in the final match of the 1966 World Cup between Germany and England was counted, which further glorified the now deceased referee. The referee, known for his principled and objective approach, was awarded the "Golden Whistle" after the game, which was personally presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II. He passed away on March 26, 1993.

Following his passing in 1993, Azerbaijan's national stadium was renamed the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in his memory.