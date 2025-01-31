People Love Comfort: Gettransfer Named The Top 5 Most Popular Cars On The Marketplace

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) GetTransfer has analyzed the data and identified which makes and models of car are most frequently offered to customers by companies.

With the help of modern websites and applications, it is becoming increasingly convenient to a transfer. But it is important for travelers that a good car with a correct and reliable driver arrives for them.

GetTransfer .com is the number one marketplace for booking global mobility services, where you can book transfers, long-distance trips, cab rides, hourly chauffeur-driven car rentals and delivery services in any country in the world. The platform's tenders, ratings, accurate car descriptions, and photos guarantee that customers will receive the highest quality service at the best price. Additionally, GetTransfer has completely eliminated language barrier issues by making the support service available in 20+ languages, making the booking process easier than ever before.





Marketplace specialists are constantly analysing data to improve customer service and help them find a trusted haulier more quickly. Recently, GetTransfer analyzed the number of cars of which brands and models carriers registered the most on the marketplace in order to offer transfer services to customers.

Based on data from all the countries in which it operates, the top 5 car models are: Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes-Benz Vito, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry, Mercedes-Benz Vito Extra Long.

In terms of car brands, the most popular are: Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford, Chevrolet.

“It is not surprising that reliable and comfortable models are among the top 5 cars. There is a constant demand for them from customers, because a transfer in such vehicles is an optimal combination of price and quality. We are pleased that operators are able to offer travellers a sufficient number of comfortable cars. Customers always have a wide choice of proven drivers and cars of the class they need,” commented Alexander Sapov, co-founder and CEO of GetTransfer.

The marketplace plans to continue analysing statistical data in order to understand and satisfy customer requirements. Perhaps this information will also help other participants in the travel industry to do their jobs better.