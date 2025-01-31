Aussie Allrounder Marsh Ruled Out Champions Trophy With Lower Back Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 31 (IANS) Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE, starting from February 19, due to ongoing lower "back pain and dysfunction".

"The National Selection Panel and Australian men's medical team ruled Marsh out of the with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation," Australia said on Friday.

His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation.

CA said Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan. The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course.

Marsh, who lost his place in Australia's Test line-up before the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign against India, has not played since a solitary BBL appearance for Perth Scorchers earlier this month.

The deadline for the final squads for the ICC Men's Champion's Trophy is prior to February 12.

With regular skipper in ODI and Test Pat Cummins sidelined due to an ankle injury and family commitments, Marsh was expected to lead Australia in the Champions Trophy.

With uncertainty over Cummins participation in the Champions Trophy, Steve Smith, currently leading the Test team, could take over as ODI captain, given Marsh's appointment as captain of the T20I team.

Australia will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against England on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia preliminary squad: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.