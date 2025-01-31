Global Plant-Derived Proteins Market Poised For Significant Growth, Projected To Reach USD 184.3 Million By 2029 FMI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plant Derived Proteins Market

Regional Analysis of Derived Proteins Market

Plant-derived proteins are booming in cosmetics for their natural, effective, and eco-friendly benefits, driving UK growth amid rising beauty trends.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global plant-derived proteins market is experiencing robust expansion, with market valuation expected to reach USD 105 million by the end of 2022. Increasing research and development activities aimed at advancing biologics and pharmaceutical applications, particularly in key regions such as India, China, the USA, and the UK, are fueling market growth.A comprehensive analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI) projects that sales within the global plant-derived proteins market will surpass USD 184.3 million by 2029, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.Get Insights into Market Movements: Request a Sample Report! #5245502d47422d3131303338The global market for plant-derived proteins is witnessing a significant surge, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health, sustainability, and ethical food choices. With growing concerns over environmental impact, animal welfare, and dietary health benefits, plant-based protein sources have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional animal-derived proteins.Key Market Insights:.The carrot segment is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth, contributing to more than 46.2% of total sales by 2022..Plant-derived proteins are estimated to account for approximately 0.2% of the global animal and plant-based protein market through 2029..Increasing adoption of plant-based proteins in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements is a key driver of market expansion.According to market experts at Future Market Insights (FMI), the rapid advancements in protein extraction technologies and the growing consumer preference for plant-based ingredients are major contributors to this growth. "The demand for plant-derived proteins is being driven by their increasing application in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The carrot-derived protein segment, in particular, is witnessing substantial traction due to its superior bioavailability and functional benefits," says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Growing Market Interest: Explore Comprehensive Insights and Trends with Our Detailed Report!Market Growth and Key Drivers:The plant-derived protein market is projected to experience robust growth between 2022 and 2029, fueled by several key factors:1.Rising Demand for Plant-Based DietsConsumers are shifting towards vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets, leading to higher consumption of plant-based protein products. This trend is further supported by growing awareness of the health benefits associated with plant proteins, such as lower cholesterol levels and reduced risk of chronic diseases.2.Expanding Applications Across IndustriesPlant-derived proteins are not just limited to food and beverages. They are increasingly used in sports nutrition, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and personal care products. The versatility of plant proteins makes them a key ingredient in various formulations.3.Technological Advancements in Protein ExtractionInnovations in extraction and processing technologies have enhanced the functionality and taste of plant proteins. Improved texture, solubility, and digestibility have made plant-based proteins more appealing to consumers.4.Sustainability and Environmental ConcernsPlant-derived proteins require significantly fewer resources compared to animal-based proteins, making them an eco-friendly option. The shift towards sustainable agriculture and carbon footprint reduction further propels market growth.Major Players and Emerging Trends:Leading companies in the market, including Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Roquette, and Cargill, are expanding their product portfolios to cater to the increasing demand. Key industry trends include:.Growth of Alternative Proteins: Innovations in pea protein, soy protein, rice protein, and hemp protein are offering new choices to consumers..Plant-Based Meat and Dairy Alternatives: The rise of plant-based burgers, milk, and yogurt is reshaping the food industry..Personalized Nutrition: Companies are developing tailored plant protein blends to meet specific dietary needs and fitness goals.Market Outlook:.The plant-derived proteins market is set to benefit from the rising emphasis on sustainable and cruelty-free protein sources. With growing investments in biotechnology and clinical research, industry players are expected to explore innovative applications, further driving demand..As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders must capitalize on emerging opportunities to develop cost-effective, high-quality plant-based protein solutions, catering to diverse end-user industries, including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and dietary supplements.Key Companies Profiled:Amgen Inc; Abbott Laboratories; AstraZeneca; Merck KGaA; Baxter International; Boehringer Ingelheim; Chugai Pharmaceutical; Diasome Pharmaceuticals; Eli Lilly & Company; Protalix Biotherapeutic; F. Hoffmann-La Roche; Generex Biotechnology; GeneScience Pharmaceuticals; Group Biogen Idec Inc; Hualan Biological Engineering; Johnson & Johnson; Kyowa Hakko Kirin; Novo NordiskFuel Your Healthcare Business with Actionable Insights!Plant Derived Proteins Market by Category:By Plant:.Tobacco.Rice.Carrot.Barley.OthersBy Protein:.Industrial Proteins& Enzymes.Therapeutic Proteins.Blood Proteins.Cell Culture Functional Proteins.OthersBy Platform:.In-vitro Cell Culture Systems.Whole Plants.OthersBy Application:.Regenerative Medicine-Therapeutic Agents.Regenerative Medicine-Functional Material.Cell Culture Application.OthersBy End User:.Biopharmaceutical Companies.Academic & Research Institutes.Contract Research Organization (CROs).Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMOs)By Region:.North America.Latin America.Europe.East Asia.South Asia.Oceania.Middle East and Africa (MEA)Explore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:The difficult to express protein market size is expected to ascend at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2034, as per Future Market Insights' report. The industry value is projected to increase from USD 4,576.9 million in 2024 to USD 10.3 billion by 2034.Expanding at a CAGR of 9.0%, the global mammalian derived proteins market share is projected to increase from a valuation of USD 588.9 Million in 2021 to USD 1.5 Billion by 2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. 