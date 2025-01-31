MWL's Conference On Girls' Education In Muslim Communities Concludes With Islamabad Declaration, Launch Of Int'l Partnerships Platform

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The international to launch the Muslim World League's (MWL) Initiative on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities concluded in Islamabad. The event culminated with the launch of the Islamabad Declaration, which received historic endorsement from senior scholars, heads of Islamic academies, representatives of international organizations, academic institutions, and global activists. The conference also marked the launch of the International Partnerships Platform, the executive arm of the MWL's initiative. This is supported by more than 20 global agreements and commitments, signed by senior scholars, heads of Islamic academies and councils, United Nations organizations, and leaders from international, research, and academic institutions.

The "Islamabad Declaration on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities" draws its inspiration from two historic charters: The Charter of Makkah and The Charter on Building Bridges between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects, both issued by the MWL. These charters embody principles that emphasize empowering women through education at all levels within a suitable environment, aligned with the guidance of Islam and its noble values. They also underline the impermissibility of marginalizing women's roles, disrespecting their dignity, or reducing their status.

The conference affirmed that women's education is a legitimate right recognized by the scholars of the Islamic Ummah. This is rooted in the guidance of Sharia, which makes seeking knowledge an obligation for every Muslim, both men and women. They emphasized that this right cannot be restricted by age, level, or field of study, nor can any reservations regarding women's education be attributed to Islamic Sharia. This conclusion reflects the consensus of the Ummah's scholars, across various schools of thought and sects, both historically and in the present, on the equal legitimacy of education for women and men.

It highlighted the serious danger of distorting the meaning of Islamic texts and undermining their higher objectives to justify misconceptions about women's education, including those stemming from tribal customs or personal agendas. They emphasized that such distortions represent one of the gravest violations of Sharia.

The partnerships included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the MWL and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), aiming to establish a strategic alliance to support the girls' education initiative.

Additionally, the partnerships involved agreements to implement projects and fact-finding studies on girls' education, and to address misconceptions on the subject. These agreements were made between the Islamic Fiqh Council, affiliated with the MWL, and the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, affiliated with the OIC, as well as between the MWL and the Union of News Agencies of the OIC (UNA).

The partnerships included initiatives to provide scholarships to Muslim girls in universities and to empower them by offering quality training to enhance their leadership and problem-solving skills. The MWL signed agreements in this regard with a number of Islamic and international universities, as well as with the League of Islamic Universities, the United Nations University for Peace, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The MWL has also established partnerships with several international organizations to enhance cooperation in conducting research, studies, and issuing reports on women's issues. These partnerships also aim to organize media campaigns to raise awareness of girls' right to education.

Additionally, the partnerships included commitments from international academic organizations and institutions to support girls' education and improve their access to educational opportunities through various programs, grants, and forms of assistance.

