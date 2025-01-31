6Th Souq Waqif Internation Honey Exhibition Opens With 107 Exhibitors From 27 Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The 6th Souq Waqif International Honey opened yesterday offering 60 types of local and international honey.

Managing Director of the Private Engineering Office, Nasser Rashid Al Nuaimi inaugurated the exhibition which will run until February 8 at Eastern Square - Souq Waqif.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassadors and officials from Private Engineering Office and Souq Waqif Management.

Speaking to persons, General Supervisor of the 6th Souq Waqif International Honey Exhibition Khalid Saif Al Suwaidi said that 107 exhibitors from 27 countries are participating in the exhibition.

“Two new countries - France and Bosnia and Herzegovina – are participating in this edition. As many as 54 local companies including nine local farms are participating in the exhibition,” said Al Suwaidi.

He said that for the first time all GCC countries are participating in the exhibition.

“The exhibition also hosts a laboratory for testing the quality of honey, conducting about 17 tests related to the quality of honey to ensure the purity of the product,” said Al Suwaidi.

He said that the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) deploys cadres to conduct the tests to make the exhibitors comply with the rules of participation and ensure the quality of the honey.

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Qatar H E Marat Nuraliev said that participation of Kyrgyz companies is an important addition to the exhibition because Kyrgyz honey is world famous and is considered one of the first varieties in terms of quality and demand.

“Kyrgyzstan has been participating since the second edition of the Souq Waqif International Honey Exhibition, and Kyrgyz honey has become popular in local market,” said the Ambassador.

Ambassador of Djibouti to Qatar H E Dayib Doubad Robleh said two companies from Djibouti are participating in the exhibition offering the most popular types of honey.

He said this is fourth participation of Djibouti honey producing companies in the exhibition.“We are happy with this participation and wish the organising committee of the exhibition every success,” said the Ambassador.

He said the fantastic arrangements of the exhibition reflect the committee's keenness to provide a good environment for participation and marketing of honey, in addition to providing a high-quality honey product to the consumer.