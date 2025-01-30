Make A Noise Or Work With The System? New Research Reveals 4 Ways To Create Real Change For Nature

Author: Liam Smith

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Ecosystems and species across the natural world are in serious trouble. The vast majority of Australians want more action, but it's not being delivered.

Take, for example, the government commitment to end extinctions via its Nature Positive plan. Or consider its promise to overhaul Australia's environmental legislation and create a new independent regulator. Progress on both has faltered .

The biodiversity crisis calls for systemic change in humanity's relationship with nature. This requires bold policy action from governments. Our new research examined how everyday people can help achieve this.

We mined the insider knowledge of politicians, senior public servants and environmental advocates. The participants were Victoria-based, but their advice applies more broadly.

Here, we present a recipe for achieving real, lasting change for the natural world.

The biodiversity crisis calls for systemic change in humanity's relationship with nature. JOHNNY GASKELL/AAP

1. Be prepared for a long haul

Change can take a long time. Be willing and able to see out the process. As one government interviewee told us:

Also, find support. Our interviewees told us the most successful campaigns often happen when like-minded individuals band together . This provides the social support needed to stay the course.

Remember, change is possible. As one government interviewee told us, this is especially true in marginal seats, where“constant ongoing campaigning at every level” can shift the dial.

There is very likely a community group advocating for nature near you. These groups sometimes link up with larger, better-funded environment groups , to access their resources and networks.

Change happens when like-minded people band together. Yuri A/Shutterstock

2. Know the system

Identify who you need to influence. The person holding the lever might not be a politician, but a public servant. Or public servants might rally for a cause internally, sometimes partnering with community groups.

So how do you find this key person? Build your networks. Start talking to people in your community and get to know your local elected representatives. Find out what they care about and pitch your message to appeal to their values and concerns.

One interviewee told us community groups would benefit from knowing more about how the system works:

As another government interviewee told us:

Knowing the system can make nature campaigns more effective. Owlie Productions/Shutterstock

3. Be strategic

Choose whether to work with the government, or challenge it publicly.

Environmental advocates can work alongside government to design solutions together. For example, a community group might work with their local council to design and implement management of a bush reserve. Big non-government environment groups often work in this way, relying on strong relationships with government insiders to achieve change.

The opposite strategy is an“outsider” approach, which, at the extreme end, might include physically disrupting industry. Think chaining yourself to a tree in a forest pegged for logging or ramming a ship into a commercial whaling vessel.

A less extreme outsider approach might be seeking to get your issue into the media to build public interest to get something on the political agenda.

Both approaches have their merits in the right context. As one staff member of an environment group told us:

Both the insider and outside approaches have merit. Pictured: the Knitting Nannas conservation group surround a spotted gum earmarked for logging. Dean Lewins/AAP

4. Seize the moment

Identify when your advocacy might be most effective. It might be an upcoming election or budget, or when a policy is being reviewed.

Or it might be something less predictable, such as a bushfire, flood or other environmental disaster. In those cases, nature conservation issues are suddenly all over the media. It might be a chance for real change.

Effective advocates know how to identify, create, and be prepared for these windows. As one staff member at an environmental group told us:

The upcoming federal election is one such opportunity. The lead up is a good time to advocate for nature. Speak with your local politician and their competitors about the change you want to see.

Natural disasters can be an effective time to campaign on environmental issues. Tracey Nearmy/AAP

If not us, who?

These are well-tested, effective actions you can use to achieve positive policy change for the environment. But remember, the system is dynamic. New methods and approaches will emerge as technologies, modes of communication and other factors evolve.

Governments, however, are a permanent fixture in the system. They stand to benefit politically by engaging with community and advocacy groups. So there is enormous potential for everyday people to genuinely make a difference.

Environmental crises can seem overwhelming, but we can – and must – try to make a difference. Because, as the old adage goes: if not us, who? And if not now, when?

The authors acknowledge Fern Hames and Kim Lowe for their contributions to this article.