Women Chased, Harassed By Men In Chennai Luxury Car Carried DMK Flag - Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A has surfaced on social showing a group of women screaming in fear inside a car as they are chased and harassed by youths in two vehicles. One of the cars was carrying a DMK flag.

The shocking incident took place on the night of January 25 in the Kanathur area of Chennai when the women were returning home to Muttukadu in a car.

Also Read | Delhi shocker: Charred body of woman found in suitcase, cousin confesses

As they drove along East Coast Road, a luxury car suddenly blocked their way. Around six men in the luxury car attacked the women's car, abused them, and made obscene remarks.

Fearing for their safety, the women reversed their car and drove nearly four kilometres back to their residence.

However, their ordeal did not end there. The youths chased them to their home and continued to threaten them.

The entire incident was caught on camera, and the video has gone viral on social media, sparking shock and outrage.

According to police, cases have been registered against the youths for mischief, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint.

The police are investigating the matter and working to identify the accused.

| Punjab: Woman's body found in Bhakra canal, policeman friend in custody

Opposition parties slammed the ruling DMK government over the issue.

In a post on X, BJP leader SG Suryah said:“A group of thugs in a car with a DMK flag are chasing women in the middle of the road. CM MK Stalin, who has sold his iron fist for dates, is this the beauty of your regime's law and order maintenance? Can we commit any violence if we have the DMK flag?”